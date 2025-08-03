Sunday, August 3, 2025
Iran, Pakistan sign 12 cooperation deals

By IFP Media Wire

Top officials from Iran and Pakistan have inked 12 cooperation agreements in a range of fields during an official presidential visit to Islamabad.

After a visit to Lahore, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his entourage arrived in Islamabad on Sunday morning and received a formal welcome from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The two countries held a joint meeting of high-ranking officials to discuss the ways to enhance relations and promote cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, senior Iranian and Pakistani authorities signed 12 agreements that entail cooperation between the two neighbors in the scientific, technological, transportation, judicial, industrial, economic, trade, tourism and agricultural fields.

The agreements lay a framework for the exchange of knowledge, expansion of trade capacities, stronger people-based interaction, and closer regional synergy between Iran and Pakistan.

