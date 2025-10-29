Iran-Pakistan relations can evolve into strategic partnership: Security chief

Speaking in Tehran during a Tuesday meeting with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Ali Larijani stressed the geopolitical importance of both countries in regional equations.

He pointed to the recent strategic agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, describing it as “a wise and positive step in the face of common threats.”

Larijani said today’s regional environment is marked by shared challenges and adversaries, requiring “tangible, coordinated, and comprehensive action among Muslim nations.”

Larijani, who also serves as an advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, emphasized the need to deepen cooperation in security, defense, political, and especially economic fields.

He also thanked the Pakistani government for its stance during the 12‑day US-Israeli aggression of June against Iran, calling it evidence of a shared understanding of the region’s strategic realities.

For his part, Naqvi highlighted the deep historical, cultural, and security ties between the two nations.

He described Iran as a “friend, brother, and partner” for Pakistan, adding that Islamabad seeks a strong, stable, and progressive Iran.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides reviewed the latest regional developments and underscored the importance of enhancing strategic coordination and relying on political and diplomatic solutions to address regional and security issues.

Expanding trade exchanges and strengthening economic cooperation were also among the key topics discussed.