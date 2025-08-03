Iranian president receives official welcome in Islamabad, plants sapling at PM residence

The welcome ceremony was held at the prime minister’s residence, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Following the reception, President Pezeshkian planted a tree sapling in the garden of the prime minister’s compound, symbolizing peace and cooperation between the two neighboring nations.

President Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on Saturday, leading a high-ranking delegation of Iranian officials.

His first stop was in Lahore, where he paid tribute at the mausoleum of renowned Persian-language poet Allama Iqbal.

The Iranian president’s itinerary includes meetings with key Pakistani officials, including the President, the Prime Minister, and the speakers of the National Assembly and Senate. He is also scheduled to attend a gathering with members of the Iranian community in Pakistan.

The visit marks President Pezeshkian’s first official trip to neighboring Pakistan since taking office and reflects Tehran’s renewed interest in bolstering diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations with Islamabad.