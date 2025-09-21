Iran sends emergency aid to flood-hit Pakistan

Babak Mahmoudi, head of the Relief and Rescue Organization of the Iranian Red Crescent, said that providing humanitarian support is one of the Society’s main missions.

He noted that the aid was prepared according to the urgent needs of flood-stricken communities and was dispatched in coordination with relevant agencies.

The consignment includes a total of 60 tons of essential relief items: 25,600 kilograms of blankets, 27,780 kilograms of rice, 2,840 packages of tea weighing 1,420 kilograms, and 426 cartons of clothing weighing 2,600 kilograms.

Mahmoudi stressed that beyond food and living supplies, the Iranian Red Crescent also stands ready to send relief and operational teams to Pakistan if required.