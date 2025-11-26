Iran’s security chief extends gratitude to Pakistan for support during US-Israel war

During a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Larijani lauded Pakistan for “responsibly standing in Iran’s defense,” calling the position a reflection of the “firm and principled thinking of the Pakistani people.”

According to a statement by Pakistan’s government, Larijani and Sharif emphasized the historic and brotherly ties between Iran and Pakistan, calling for deeper cooperation in multiple fields.

Sharif praised Iran’s principled regional positions and expressed gratitude for Tehran’s solidarity with Pakistan.

It was agreed that a delegation led by Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar would soon travel to Iran to expand cooperation, particularly in agriculture and communications.

The official, who was visiting Pakistan, said he conveyed the greetings of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, he held separate meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.