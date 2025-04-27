IFP ExclusiveIncidentsSelected

Death toll in Iran port explosion rises to 25

By IFP Editorial Staff

The death toll from Saturday’s explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran has reached 25, with 10 victims identified so far, according to Hormozgan Province’s chief justice.

Forensic teams have been on high alert since the incident to expedite identification.

The bodies of the victims have been transferred to the provincial forensic center.

Judicial authorities have authorized the release of identified remains to families. The identified victims include two women and eight men.

The incident, which occurred after a fuel tanker exploded for unknown reasons at the port in Hormozgan Province, also injured around 750 people.

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said on Sunday specialized teams are investigating the cause, and legal action will be taken against negligence.

