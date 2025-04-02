Iran Police: 747 Killed in Nowruz Holiday Road Accidents, Highways Overflow with Vehicles

Seyyed Timour Hosseini stated from the start of the Nowruz traffic plan (March 15) through April 1, a total of 480 million vehicle trips were recorded on the country’s roads – a 3% increase compared to the same period last year.

He added 615 fatal accidents occurred during these 18 days of holiday travels, resulting in 747 deaths, while 13,563 accidents caused injuries to 16,905 people.

Millions of Iranians are now returning to their cities at the end of the Nowruz holidays, causing severe traffic congestion on roads throughout the country.