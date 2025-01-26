Soaring medicine prices cause shock among Iranian patients

The reasons behind this price increase are multifaceted, influenced by both direct and indirect factors.

Drug prices are directly affected by the cost of raw materials, auxiliary materials, and packaging. Additionally, indirect factors such as transportation and the operational expenses of pharmaceutical companies also play a role.

Mohammad Abdehzadeh, Chairman of the Board of the Syndicate of Owners of Human Medicine Industries of Iran, attributes the issues to the country’s economic problems and budget deficits.

He explains that despite the rising production costs, pharmaceutical companies cannot continue production without price adjustments, leading to potential shortages.

Shahram Ghaffari, Deputy Director of the Social Security Organization’s Treatment Department, highlights the lack of coordination with insurance companies, resulting in a significant financial burden on patients. The average patient now covers over 50% of healthcare costs out of pocket, a situation worsened by the recent price increases.

The only solution, experts say, lies in rational drug consumption, reducing induced demand, strengthening basic insurance, and increasing the health sector’s share of the national GDP.