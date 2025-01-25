IFP ExclusiveHealthcare

Annual cancer incidence in Iran reaches 131k cases

By IFP Editorial Staff

A recent report from the Cancer Research Institute at Tehran University of Medical Sciences highlights the growing number of cancer cases in Iran, saying on average, the country experiences approximately 131,000 new cancer cases annually, resulting in nearly 80,000 deaths each year.

The cancer incidence rate in Iran stands at about 152 cases per 100,000 people.

The most common types of cancer among men are stomach, prostate, and lung cancers, while among women, breast, stomach, and colorectal cancers are the most prevalent.

In terms of mortality, the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in men are stomach, prostate, and lung cancers, while in women, breast, stomach, and lung cancers are the deadliest diseases.

This is while figures show cancer cases and related mortality rates are increasing worldwide due to factors such as aging populations and lifestyle changes.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks