Annual cancer incidence in Iran reaches 131k cases

The cancer incidence rate in Iran stands at about 152 cases per 100,000 people.

The most common types of cancer among men are stomach, prostate, and lung cancers, while among women, breast, stomach, and colorectal cancers are the most prevalent.

In terms of mortality, the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in men are stomach, prostate, and lung cancers, while in women, breast, stomach, and lung cancers are the deadliest diseases.

This is while figures show cancer cases and related mortality rates are increasing worldwide due to factors such as aging populations and lifestyle changes.