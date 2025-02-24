IFP ExclusiveHealthcareSelected

Rushed birth: Baby delivered aboard air ambulance in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

A preterm baby was born aboard an emergency helicopter in Alborz Province, near the Iranian capital, marking a dramatic and successful rescue operation for a pregnant mother in labor.

According to the head of Alborz Province’s Pre-Hospital Emergency Services, the incident occurred on Sunday when the emergency air ambulance was dispatched to assist the mother.

“After receiving reports of a woman going into labor, the emergency helicopter was sent to the Chalus Road. The birth process was facilitated onboard, and the preterm baby was successfully delivered in the helicopter,” Dr. Ahmad Mahdavi stated.

Both the mother and the newborn are reported to be in good health.

After receiving necessary medical care onboard, they were transported to a specialized medical center in Karaj, near Tehran, for further treatment.

