Media WireAmericasAsia

CIA claims COVID-19 likely originated from lab leak in China

By IFP Media Wire
China COVID
A health worker waits for people to take swab samples to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Shanghai on December 19, 2022. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The US Central Intelligence Agency claimed in a Saturday statement that the coronavirus likely originated from a lab leak in China, shifting from its previously neutral stance just a few days after Director John Ratcliffe was sworn in, according to multiple outlets.

“CIA assesses with low confidence that a research-related origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is more likely than a natural origin based on the available body of reporting,” a CIA spokesperson shared in a statement to NBC News.

“CIA continues to assess that both research-related and natural origin scenarios of the COVID-19 pandemic remain plausible.”

Ratcliffe said he supported theories that the virus was developed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China prior to his new post.

“I’ve been on record, as you know, in saying I think our intelligence, our science, and our common sense all really dictates that the origins of COVID was a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Ratcliffe, a former director of national intelligence, told Breitbart on Thursday.

“But the CIA has not made that assessment or at least not made that assessment publicly. So I’m going to focus on that and look at the intelligence and make sure that the public is aware that the agency is going to get off the sidelines.”

President Donald Trump has previously referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus” in tweets and supported similar rhetoric.

China has denied all ties to manufacturing the virus intentionally but intelligence officials are still unaware of its origin.

“As President Trump deals with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping], he needs to be armed with the very best intelligence and to be able to talk about China in a way that if they caused or contributed to the death of a million Americans, the president needs to be armed with that,” Ratcliffe stated in the Breitbart interview.

Some scientists believe COVID-19 could have developed naturally, differing from theories of a lab leak.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks