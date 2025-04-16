Veteran Iranian journalist says US has “crossed red lines” in nuclear talks

In a scathing editorial published on Wednesday, principalist analyst Hossein Shariatmadari said recent remarks by US special envoy Steve Witkoff proved America remains committed to “extortionate demands” despite diplomatic overtures.

Witkoff said on Tuesday that Tehran ‘must stop and eliminate’ its nuclear enrichment program to reach a deal with Washington, raising the bar of US demands ahead of the next round of talks on Saturday.

The comments came hours after the Iranian Leader cautioned against both excessive optimism and pessimism regarding the talks, Shariatmadari pointed out.

“Witkoff’s statements leave no doubt America has already failed its first test,” wrote Shariatmadari, referencing the envoy’s increasing demands on Iran’s nuclear activities.

The editorial cites former US intelligence official George Friedman to argue Washington’s true objection is Iran’s independent regional power projection.

Shariatmadari asserted the US continues discussing Iran’s nuclear program despite Tehran’s repeated declarations that the matter is “non-negotiable” under religious edicts.