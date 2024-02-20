Iranian specialist: JN.1 COVID-19 variant not lethal

Despite the positive note, Minou Mohraz however said, “The virus can be dangerous for high-risk groups that have underlying diseases and weak immune system, especially for the elderly and children.”

The contagious diseases specialist said that the symptoms of the substrain are common symptoms of respiratory diseases, including fever, chills, and cough.

JN.1 is a descendant of the Omicron or B.1.1.529 variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is responsible for ten percent of the cases admitted to the hospitals in Iran, according to figures.

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) says the current vaccines continue to offer protection against severe disease and death from this and other variants in circulation.