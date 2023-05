According to the latest updates released, there are currently 383 ‘blue’ cities, up from 379 last week.

The number of ‘orange’ or ‘moderate risk’ cities also went back to zero, down from one.

There have been no ‘red’ or ‘high risk’ cities on the map for weeks, while 65 cities have been categorized as ‘yellow,’ with a ‘low risk’ of infection.

Official figures say, Coronavirus has so far taken the lives of 146,257 people in Iran.