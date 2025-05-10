IFP ExclusiveHealthcareSelected

Iran reports ‘slight rise’ in COVID-19 cases, urges continued vigilance

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

Iran’s Ministry of Health has reported a slight increase in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks but confirmed that no new variant has been detected.

Officials have urged the public, particularly vulnerable groups, to remain cautious.

COVID-19 now accounts for approximately 4% of respiratory infections in Iran, up from 2.5% two weeks ago. While influenza and common cold cases are declining, the overall rate of respiratory infections remains lower than the same time last year.

Dr. Alireza Raisi, Deputy Health Minister, emphasized the importance of monitoring and prevention in a letter to medical universities.
He urged local health authorities to reinforce syndromic surveillance and preparedness, especially in high-risk settings like schools, prisons, and care homes.

Key recommendations include promoting hygiene practices, wearing masks in enclosed and crowded places, and increasing public awareness through media, religious centers, and community institutions.

Raisi also highlighted the need for health measures during large gatherings such as the Hajj pilgrimage and Arbaeen.

Despite the World Health Organization’s declaration ending the global COVID-19 emergency, Iranian authorities stress that proactive steps remain essential to prevent further spread.

