Specialist warns of growing number of Covid cases in Iran

“At the moment, the number of Covid infections is increasing,” said Minoo Mohraz, urging people to use face masks and constantly wash their hands.

“All people are advised to get the flu vaccine,” she said.

“Pilgrims, especially the ones who have elderly people in their families or who suffer from underlying diseases, should use face masks for 3-5 days after returning [from holy shrines],” she added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Health Minister Bahram Eynollahi said the coronavirus has turned from a pandemic into an endemic disease, a situation similar to the seasonal flu.

Official figures suggest over 780 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country in the one week to September 09, 2023, bringing the total tally to well over 7.6 million.

As many as 21 Covid-19 patients lost their lives during the same period.