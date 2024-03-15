Friday, March 15, 2024
Iran gets Family Health Project approved by WHO

By IFP Editorial Staff

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the Family Health Project as an Iranian initiative that can help upgrade healthcare within societies across the world.

Einollahi, who is on a trip in Kazakhstan to take part in a meeting of health ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, announced the news on Friday.

Based on the nationwide initiative, individuals are assigned a file based on their national code, and family doctors record the patients’ medical conditions to be used for specialized care, if necessary.

Addressing the health ministers in the Kazakh capital Astana, Einollahi highlighted Iran’s achievements1 in providing healthcare to Iranians as a model that can be replicated in other countries.

Access to clean water and healthcare are among the central priorities in this scheme.

Meanwhile, the Iranian health minister said after the event that the SCO member states welcome greater academic cooperation with Iran as well as synergy in the fields of medicine and medical equipment.

