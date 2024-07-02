Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Official: 138 cases of dengue fever reported in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
dengue fever

Iran's Deputy Health  Minister announced that since May of this year, 138 cases of dengue fever have been identified in Iran.

Hossein Farshidi added Tuesday most of these cases have originated from countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan, Iraq, and others, with only seven cases reported domestically.

The head of the Center for Infectious Disease Control at the Ministry of Health stated that due to the current heat, Aedes mosquitoes have settled indoors and are expected to come out as the weather cools down.

The dengue fever epidemic is anticipated to begin in September and October. The public is urged to heed the Ministry of Health’s warnings.

Currently, the southern provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, Bushehr, and Hormozgan are at high risk. In the northern provinces, due to the type of Aedes mosquito present, the risk of infection is lower.

Dengue fever is more common in tropical and subtropical climates. Most people who get this potentially deadly disease will not have symptoms. But for those who do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash.

