Iran’s interior minister warns population crisis looms

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the nationwide electronic birth certificate system, Momeni emphasized the urgent need for smart automation in all processes.

He stated that the digitization of birth certificates, made possible through the cooperation of the Civil Registration Organization and the Ministry of Health, marks a significant step towards complete digital transformation of identity processes in the country.

However, the focal point of the event was the declining birth rates in the country, with Momeni stressing the importance of implementing the Family and Youth Support Law effectively.

Acknowledging that previous efforts have not been successful, Momeni called for a thorough analysis and more coordinated action across all sectors and institutions to address this pressing issue.

He called for a nationwide effort to raise awareness and stop the decline before aiming for population growth.

Iran currently has a population of around 84 million.