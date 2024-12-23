IFP ExclusiveHealthcareLifestyle

Iran’s interior minister warns population crisis looms

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Interior Minister, Eskandar Momeni, has raised alarms over the nation's declining population growth, warning that if the current trend continues, Iran's population could drop below 40 million in eight decades, which he described as a “major catastrophe.”

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the nationwide electronic birth certificate system, Momeni emphasized the urgent need for smart automation in all processes.

He stated that the digitization of birth certificates, made possible through the cooperation of the Civil Registration Organization and the Ministry of Health, marks a significant step towards complete digital transformation of identity processes in the country.

However, the focal point of the event was the declining birth rates in the country, with Momeni stressing the importance of implementing the Family and Youth Support Law effectively.

Acknowledging that previous efforts have not been successful, Momeni called for a thorough analysis and more coordinated action across all sectors and institutions to address this pressing issue.

He called for a nationwide effort to raise awareness and stop the decline before aiming for population growth.

Iran currently has a population of around 84 million.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks