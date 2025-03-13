Iran’s population surpasses 86 million: Statistical Center data

The announcement was made based on data from the country’s Population Clock, which tracks real-time demographic changes.

The Population Clock, launched in 2009 on the Statistical Center’s website, provides continuous updates on population growth by factoring in birth rates, mortality, and migration.

The tool, first introduced by the United Nations, has since been adopted by other nations, including China, the US India, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, to monitor their populations.

In Iran, the clock has been instrumental in offering real-time estimates since its inception.

The latest data indicates that the population crossed the 86 million mark in the final days of the Iranian calendar year 1403 (ending March 2025).

The milestone was achieved amid shrinking birth rates in the country and warnings by officials of the strategic consequences of the trend.