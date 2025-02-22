Over 24,000 tons of medicinal plants produced annually in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Dahmarde noted that the cultivation area for medicinal plants spans 4,109 hectares, with over 200 species of agricultural, garden, forest, and rangeland plants identified in the region.

Key medicinal plants cultivated in the province include henna, hibiscus, indigo, damask rose, garlic, green cumin, fennel, and black seed.

Dahmarde emphasized the importance of expanding the cultivation of low-water, high-value crops and strengthening processing industries to boost farmers’ incomes and ensure sustainability amid water scarcity and prolonged droughts.

The mountainous regions of Taftan Peak in Khash, Birak Mountain in Saravan, and Bazman in Iranshahr are highlighted as major hubs for medicinal plant growth.

Dahmarde stressed that despite the province’s significant potential in medicinal plant production, industrial methods are underutilized, limiting the sector’s contribution to regional development.

He called for greater academic involvement to enhance the role of medicinal plants in the province’s economy, noting that while Sistan and Baluchestan leads in this field, its economic impact remains modest.