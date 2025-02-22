IFP ExclusiveHealthcareSelected

Over 24,000 tons of medicinal plants produced annually in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan

By IFP Editorial Staff

Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran produces more than 24,000 tons of medicinal plants annually, according to Alireza Dahmarde, head of the province's Agricultural Jihad Organization.

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Dahmarde noted that the cultivation area for medicinal plants spans 4,109 hectares, with over 200 species of agricultural, garden, forest, and rangeland plants identified in the region.

Key medicinal plants cultivated in the province include henna, hibiscus, indigo, damask rose, garlic, green cumin, fennel, and black seed.

Dahmarde emphasized the importance of expanding the cultivation of low-water, high-value crops and strengthening processing industries to boost farmers’ incomes and ensure sustainability amid water scarcity and prolonged droughts.

The mountainous regions of Taftan Peak in Khash, Birak Mountain in Saravan, and Bazman in Iranshahr are highlighted as major hubs for medicinal plant growth.

Dahmarde stressed that despite the province’s significant potential in medicinal plant production, industrial methods are underutilized, limiting the sector’s contribution to regional development.

He called for greater academic involvement to enhance the role of medicinal plants in the province’s economy, noting that while Sistan and Baluchestan leads in this field, its economic impact remains modest.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks