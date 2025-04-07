Russia rejecting ceasefire to keep conducting strikes from Black Sea: Zelensky

“This is one of the reasons why Russia is distorting diplomacy, why it is refusing to agree to an unconditional ceasefire—they want to preserve their ability to strike our cities and ports from the sea,” Zelensky said in his evening address.

Zelensky emphasized that a ceasefire at sea isn’t just about navigation or food exports, but also about preventing further escalation.

“(Russian President) Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war. He wants to preserve the means to escalate it at any moment with even greater force,” he warned.

The Ukrainian president called for continued pressure on Moscow.

“If there is a ceasefire, it must be unconditional—one that does not allow for the destruction of life,” Zelensky continued, adding, “Putin is refusing. We are awaiting a response from the United States—and we also expect a response from all in Europe and around the world who truly want peace.”

Three weeks ago, Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to implement a full 30-day ceasefire. Russia declined to do so, issuing a list of demands instead.

As part of the March 25 partial ceasefire deal, Washington vowed to help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.

The Kremlin stated that the ceasefire would take effect only after the West lifted some of the sanctions imposed on Russia.

Russia has recently hit a residential neighborhood in the city of Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles and drones, killing 20 people, including nine children, according to local authorities. 75 people were reportedly injured.

Each day afterward, at least one major Ukrainian city far from the front lines was struck by Russian missiles, resulting in civilian deaths.