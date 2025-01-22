Daily cancer death toll in Iran rises to 200

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Kazem Zendedel said cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and its prevalence in Iran has been significantly rising.

Zendedel discussed the rising cancer rates, attributing it to increased life expectancy and the aging population.

The current cancer incidence in Iran is around 131,000 new cases annually, with a rate of 152 cases per 100,000 people. The release of updated cancer statistics has been halted for approximately four years in Iran, creating data gaps.

Zendedel highlighted that the national cancer mortality rate is 200 deaths per day, comparable to the daily toll from a plane crash.

He urged the establishment of a robust national effort to tackle cancer, the second leading cause of death in Iran, predicting that cancer rates will double in the next 15 years without significant intervention.

Health experts advocate for lifestyle changes such as reducing tobacco use, increasing physical activity, and maintaining a healthy diet to reduce cancer incidence.