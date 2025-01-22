IFP ExclusiveHealthcare

Daily cancer death toll in Iran rises to 200

By IFP Editorial Staff

The deputy research director at the Cancer Institute of Tehran University of Medical Sciences has revealed that 200 cancer patients die each day in Iran, placing the country 48th globally in terms of the rising incidence of cancer.

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Kazem Zendedel said cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and its prevalence in Iran has been significantly rising.

Zendedel discussed the rising cancer rates, attributing it to increased life expectancy and the aging population.

The current cancer incidence in Iran is around 131,000 new cases annually, with a rate of 152 cases per 100,000 people. The release of updated cancer statistics has been halted for approximately four years in Iran, creating data gaps.

Zendedel highlighted that the national cancer mortality rate is 200 deaths per day, comparable to the daily toll from a plane crash.

He urged the establishment of a robust national effort to tackle cancer, the second leading cause of death in Iran, predicting that cancer rates will double in the next 15 years without significant intervention.

Health experts advocate for lifestyle changes such as reducing tobacco use, increasing physical activity, and maintaining a healthy diet to reduce cancer incidence.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks