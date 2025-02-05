Iranian researchers develop rapid detection for Parkinson’s disease using colorimetric nano-biosensor

According to the university’s scientific group, led by Maryam Nikkhah, Parkinson’s is the most common neurodegenerative movement disorder. There is no effective treatment to slow or stop its progression, and current therapies focus on symptom management.

Nikakh explained that the developed nano-biosensor leverages gold nanoparticles attached to specific detector molecules. When these nanoparticles encounter varying concentrations of Parkinson’s biomarkers, they aggregate and change color. The innovative method allows the gold nanoparticles to turn from red to purple in the presence of disease indicators in a patient’s saliva. If the individual is healthy, the solution remains red.

The lead researcher said, “The biosensor, utilizing nanotechnology, can accurately and specifically identify the unique biomarkers of Parkinson’s disease, with results visible to the naked eye.”