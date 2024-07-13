Iran Health Ministry: Dengue fever won’t become Corona-like epidemic

Farshid Rezaei, the director of the Health Ministry’s Education and Health Promotion Office, said “Fortunately, unlike many other infectious diseases, Dengue Fever cannot be transmitted directly from human to human and can be transmitted to healthy people through mosquito bites.”

“So, the possibility of a large epidemic like what we experienced with the coronavirus is not at all possible in the case of Dengue,” he added.

Rezaei explained that the reports are aimed at selling ineffective drugs and products.

Dengue Fever is spreading across Iran, with most of the cases originating from neighboring countries, including the UAE and Pakistan.

Aedes mosquitoes, responsible for Dengue Fever, usually live around homes due to the heatwave in the country and use stagnant water to lay their eggs.

When a mosquito bites an infected person, the virus enters the mosquito’s body. The infected mosquito bites another person and the virus enters that person’s bloodstream and the cycle keeps going.