Official: Dengue fever under control in Iran, 150 contracted

Abdolreza Mir-Oliaei, the head of the Department of Control and Management of Communicable Diseases of the Ministry of Health, said climate change has caused the spread of Aedes mosquitoes, which is responsible for the spread of the disease in different countries.

Mir-Oliaei noted that many areas in Iran are breeding grounds for the mosquitos, adding the ministry is following up on plans to recognize the areas where the mosquitos are reproducing.

He warned that the mosquitos are being monitored in northern, western and southern border provinces, adding control measures are being carried out to stop the spread of the disease.

The official advised citizens to take precautionary measures by staying in roofed spaces and windows with nets, wearing long and bright clothes, and using insect repellants to help prevent mosquito bites.

Protection against transmission of the disease, protection of medical personnel, and management of waste and sewage are among the key preventive measures.

The most common symptoms of the acute viral disease are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. In severe cases, it will involve hemorrhagic manifestations.