90 people contract dengue fever in Iran, 3 killed

Eynollahi said a total of 90 people have been stung by Aedes mosquito in the country. The mosquito is the only cause of Dengue fever.

Officials warn that Fars, Khuzestan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Sistan, and Baluchistan in southern Iran, and Mazandaran, Gilan, and Golestan provinces in the country’s north are high-risk areas in terms of Dengue.

Earlier, medical sources in Iran said efforts are underway to prepare outpatient and inpatient treatment staff for diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

Dengue fever is more common in tropical and subtropical climates.

Most people who get this potentially deadly disease will not have symptoms. But for those who do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash.