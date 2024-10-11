Brown bear filmed in Ramsar forests, northern Iran

The video captured by Behrooz Salmian has documented beautiful moments of brown bear wandering in autumn.

The short video also displays moments from the life of the brown bear in the lush and colorful forests of Ramsar, highlighting the beauty of nature.

Ramsar is located in the northern part of Iran and is renowned for its lush Hyrcanian forests, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

These ancient forests, dating back millions of years, are rich in biodiversity and serve as a crucial habitat for various wildlife species, including the elusive brown bear.