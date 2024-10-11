IFP ExclusiveNature and Wildlife

Brown bear filmed in Ramsar forests, northern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

A nature enthusiast has captured footage of a brown bear roaming the forests of Ramsar in northern Iran, indicating the well-being of the species in the heart of the Hyrcanian forests, IRNA news agency reported.

The video captured by Behrooz Salmian has documented beautiful moments of brown bear wandering in autumn.

The short video also displays moments from the life of the brown bear in the lush and colorful forests of Ramsar, highlighting the beauty of nature.

Ramsar is located in the northern part of Iran and is renowned for its lush Hyrcanian forests, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

These ancient forests, dating back millions of years, are rich in biodiversity and serve as a crucial habitat for various wildlife species, including the elusive brown bear.

