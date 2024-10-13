Iran’s Hadi Choopan, known as ‘Persian Wolf’, wins silver in Mr. Olympia 2024

Choopan, nicknamed ‘The Persian Wolf’, finished in second place in the 2024 Mr. Olympia, and , won $250,000.

Samson Dauda was awarded his first Olympia title and the richest prize in the sport’s history: $600,000.

It is the first time the Olympia title returns to the UK since Dorian Yates held the Sandow trophy in 1997.

The 2023 winner, Derek Lunsford, failed to successfully defend his title and finished third in this year’s event.

Choopan won two bronze medals in 2019 and 2021. The ‘Persian Wolf, claimed a historic gold medal in 2022 and also won two successive silvers in 2023 and 2024.