‘Iran won first round of talks with US,’ says political activist

In an interview with ISNA, Mohammad Hashemi stated that the talks, held behind closed doors, were “constructive and positive,” with both sides able to convey their demands.

While details remain undisclosed, he emphasized that the discussions led to immediate economic benefits, including a 20% rise in the value of Iran’s currency and stabilized gold and dollar prices within a day.

Hashemi highlighted US readiness to invest $100 billion in Iran’s economy, signaling a shift from confrontation to economic cooperation.

“Americans recognize Iran’s need for investment to boost production,” he said, adding that such moves indicate Washington’s preference for trade over threats.

He also referenced US President Donald Trump’s efforts to cast himself as a ‘peacemaker,’ noting Trump’s purported opposition to war and his dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine conflict.

“Trump seeks economic collaboration, not tension,” Hashemi asserted, aligning with Iran’s longstanding stance as a “peace-seeking” nation.