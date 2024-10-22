Unknown bird spotted in Bandar Kangan, southern Iran

The sighting has sparked curiosity and interest among local bird watchers and environmentalists in Bushehr Province.
The mysterious bird’s arrival remains a topic of fascination and study as experts attempt to identify the species.
An unidentified bird in a home in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Kangan has surprised nature lovers.
The sighting has sparked curiosity and interest among local bird watchers and environmentalists in Bushehr Province.
The mysterious bird’s arrival remains a topic of fascination and study as experts attempt to identify the species.