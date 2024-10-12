Iran’s Hormozgan welcomes Siberian birds

The deputy head for Natural Environment and Biodiversity of Hormozgan’s Environmental Protection Department stated that various species of migratory birds, including herons, sandpipers, plovers, gulls, cormorants, and terns have migrated from the cold regions of Siberia and Central Asia to the wetlands of Hormozgan and will stay until the spring of next year.

Meysam Ghasemi noted that the Afro-Eurasian, Central Asian, East Asia-Australasian, and Western Hemisphere flyways are among the main routes for migratory birds to the wetlands and shores of Hormozgan province.

Iran’s geographical location, particularly Hormozgan province with its permanent coastal wetlands and tidal zones, places it on three major global migration routes.

The counting of the migratory birds in the census sites of Hormozgan province begins annually in January and continues for a month.

The Iranian official highlighted that migration, still considered one of the mysteries of the world of birds, involves regular journeys that birds undertake to change their living environment due to seasonal changes.

Ghasemi also mentioned that climate change, unsustainable development, habitat damage, oil spills, biofuel production, agricultural land expansion, wind turbines, communication towers, tall buildings, light pollution, and waste and plastic are factors that threaten and impact the life and migration of birds.