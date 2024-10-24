Many cities in Iran experience continued snow, rainfall

The Caspian coastal provinces, the southern slopes of the Alborz mountains, parts of the northwest, southwest, southeast, northeast, and central areas experience adverse weather conditions.

Snowfall is also expected in the highlands and the intensity of rainfall is expected to be higher in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Bushehr, and Fars provinces.

The head of the National Weather Forecasting Center has warned of avalanche risks due to the recent heavy snowfall in the northwest and Alborz highlands.

A significant drop in temperature is expected across large parts of the country, posing a risk of frostbite.

Many cities in northern Iranian province of Gilan, including Masal, experienced the first snowfall of the year.

Fariborz Moradi, Director General of Gilan’s Road Maintenance and Transportation, reported a halt in snowfall in the Talesh Highlands, where snow has accumulated to 90 cm.

He said 175 km of roads have been cleared over the past 36 hours, but some routes in the region still remain closed due to severe blizzards and insufficient safety.