IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Many cities in Iran experience continued snow, rainfall

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s National Weather Forecasting Center predicted on Thursday the cloudiness, rain showers, snowfall and strong winds that started a day ago in various regions of the country will continue.

The Caspian coastal provinces, the southern slopes of the Alborz mountains, parts of the northwest, southwest, southeast, northeast, and central areas experience adverse weather conditions.

Snowfall is also expected in the highlands and the intensity of rainfall is expected to be higher in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Bushehr, and Fars provinces.

The head of the National Weather Forecasting Center has warned of avalanche risks due to the recent heavy snowfall in the northwest and Alborz highlands.

A significant drop in temperature is expected across large parts of the country, posing a risk of frostbite.

Many cities in northern Iranian province of Gilan, including Masal, experienced the first snowfall of the year.

Fariborz Moradi, Director General of Gilan’s Road Maintenance and Transportation, reported a halt in snowfall in the Talesh Highlands, where snow has accumulated to 90 cm.

He said 175 km of roads have been cleared over the past 36 hours, but some routes in the region still remain closed due to severe blizzards and insufficient safety.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks