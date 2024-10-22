IFP ExclusiveEnvironmentNature and Wildlife

27 rare falcons saved from trafficking, released into wild in Iran’s Hormozgan

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian police recently intercepted a major wildlife smuggling operation, rescuing 27 rare and valuable falcons hidden in a vehicle.

The birds were discovered during a routine vehicle inspection at the Barkeh Soflin checkpoint in Bandar Lengeh, southern Iran, where officers grew suspicious of a car.

Upon searching the trunk, the falcons, intended for illegal export, were found. The driver was arrested.

These rare falcons are highly sought after in Arabian countries across the Persian Gulf, where they are sold at extremely high prices, sometimes reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Wealthy buyers use them in traditional falconry, fueling a black market for endangered species.

