27 rare falcons saved from trafficking, released into wild in Iran’s Hormozgan

The birds were discovered during a routine vehicle inspection at the Barkeh Soflin checkpoint in Bandar Lengeh, southern Iran, where officers grew suspicious of a car.

Upon searching the trunk, the falcons, intended for illegal export, were found. The driver was arrested.

These rare falcons are highly sought after in Arabian countries across the Persian Gulf, where they are sold at extremely high prices, sometimes reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Wealthy buyers use them in traditional falconry, fueling a black market for endangered species.