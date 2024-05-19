Iran Health int’l exhibition underway in Tehran

Iran Health Expo 2024 on medical, dental, pharmaceutical, and laboratory equipment kicked off on Saturday and will run through Tuesday.

Knowledge-based companies, emerging firms and startups in the medical equipment industry have put a wide range of health products on display for over 200 businesspersons and about 25,000 experts and professionals.

A Trade Connection Hub platform is featured in this year’s event in order to facilitate the connectivity between the manufacturing companies and the visitors, based on their specific needs.

The event mainly seeks to promote Iran’s health technologies and knowledge-based companies and help them elevate their standing in international markets.

Over 30 workshops are scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the expo on international trade, health standards, development of technologies related to health and business strategies, export procedures to different countries, digital marketing and principles of market research.