Three people die of dengue fever in Iran

Meanwhile, the director of the Center for Hospital Management and Excellence in Clinical Services affiliated with the Health Ministry said the habitat of the Aedes mosquito in the country is more than that of malaria, adding that the Iranian hospitals are prepared to deal with dengue fever.

Hassan Vaezi warned that the Fars, Khuzestan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Sistan and Baluchistan, Mazandaran, Gilan, and Golestan provinces are high-risk areas in terms of the existence of the disease and there are many accidental cases of Dengue fever in those regions.

Pointing to the spread of Dengue fever in some world countries, he said efforts are underway to prepare outpatient and inpatient treatment staff for diagnosis and treatment of diseases transmitted by the Aedes mosquito.

Vaezi stressed that protection against transmission of the disease protection of medical personnel and management of waste and sewage are among the key preventive measures in hospitals.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne acute viral disease presenting with hemorrhagic manifestations in severe cases. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates.

Most people who get this potentially deadly disease will not have symptoms. But for those who do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash.