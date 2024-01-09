Psychiatrist Association: Suicide rates among medical graduates in Iran alarming

The letter calls for the formation of a committee of experts who have the necessary authority to immediately intervene and prevent it from becoming a widespread crisis.

The letter reads, “In recent months, we have seen many cases of young doctors and medical assistants dying due to suicide, which is a source of concern. It should be noted that the frequency of suicide in this group is unfortunately several times higher than what happens in the general population of the country.”

The association has singled out “social, economic, and working conditions” as the main reasons behind the crisis, blaming “wrong decisions and policies made in the higher echelons in recent years for piling pressure on the medical staff.

The association has previously written two letters to the Iranian health ministry to raise the alarm on the issue.

Mahmood Fazel, Chairman of Iran’s Supreme Medical Council, has also warned that there are no candidates to study in certain professional medical fields, warning that failure to immediately intervene will leave healthcare centers seriously understaffed.