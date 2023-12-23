Saturday, December 23, 2023
Official: Up to 10k best nurses of Iran have migrated

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Surgery Nurse Doctor

The head of the nursing council organization of Iran says "wrong policies" toward the profession has disillusioned nurses in Iran and called for those responsible for those policies to be held accountable.

Mohammad Mirzabeigi said up to 10 thousand best nurses of Iran have migrated from the country.

He attributed the wave of the nurses’ migration to the rules and regulations that he says were not enforced properly and in line with the guidelines of the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution and the president.

Mirzabeigi added that the most important measures needed to be taken to resolve the problems faced by the nursing sector include payment of special extra salaries, employment of workforce who are completing their projects in the sector, and the proper implementation of salary rules.

The Iranian health ministry has yet to comment on this.

