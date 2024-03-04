Monday, March 4, 2024
Official: Mass migration of Iranian nurses ‘serious alarm’ for healthcare system

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Hospital Surgery Doctor Nurse

The mass exodus of the nurses from Iran over their working conditions and low salaries poses a serious threat to the country’s healthcare system, the head of the Iranian Nursing Organization has said in a renewed warning.

Mohammad Taghi Jahanpour told the Iranian health minister in a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Nursing System, “Over 2,700 nurses annually migrate from Iran, which is a serious alarm for the country’s healthcare system.”

He said the nursing system in the country is woefully understaffed while during the past two years the number of hospital beds across the country has increased by 16,000 amid the mass migration.

Many officials have warned that the migration of medical staff from Iran has reached a critical point, leading to the death of patients in hospitals that are short of nurses.

The depletion in the medical society is a serious challenge for Iran as it ranks high in terms of the number of migrant healthcare professionals among the countries in the world.

