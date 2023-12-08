Friday, December 8, 2023
HealthcareIFP Exclusive

Iranin knowledge-based company indigenizes production of cancer treatment medicine 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has started production of a drug internationally used for treatment of cancer at home which will save the country five million dollars annually. 

Iran’s Vice-President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi unveiled the domestically-made production line of cyclophosphamide at Nanoalvand Company

on Friday in Karaj, near Tehran.

Cancer patients in Iran have been severely affected by the relentless US-led Western sanctions over the country’s nuclear program, which Tehran asserts has been peaceful.

The Iranian vice president said the country needs about 400 thousand doses of the drug every year that will be sufficiently met with the new production line.

Cyclophosphamide is used in the treatment of a wide range of cancers, including blood, ovarian, breast, and eye cancers.

