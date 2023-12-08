Iranin knowledge-based company indigenizes production of cancer treatment medicine 

Iran’s Vice-President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi unveiled the domestically-made production line of cyclophosphamide at Nanoalvand Company

on Friday in Karaj, near Tehran.

Cancer patients in Iran have been severely affected by the relentless US-led Western sanctions over the country’s nuclear program, which Tehran asserts has been peaceful.

The Iranian vice president said the country needs about 400 thousand doses of the drug every year that will be sufficiently met with the new production line.

Cyclophosphamide is used in the treatment of a wide range of cancers, including blood, ovarian, breast, and eye cancers.