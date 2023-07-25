Iran ends COVID-19 national emergency

In a statement, the public relations department of the Health Ministry said that it made the decision, which puts an end to the public use of face masks, based on the opinion of the National Scientific Committee.

According to the statement, it is no longer necessary for all members of society to wear masks thanks to the stable conditions of the country with regard to the containment of the coronavirus.

Only the elderly, people with certain diseases, and those who have been in direct contact with a person who is suspected or infected with the coronavirus must wear masks, it added.

Official figures say, Coronavirus has so far taken the lives of 146,307 people in Iran.