Over 31m Masks Produced or Imported Since Coronavirus Outbreak in Iran

Figures suggest that some 15.2 million three-layer and N95 masks have been produced and as many as 16.1 million have been imported since the disease began to spread.

Moreover, Rls. 1.36 trillion has been earmarked so far by major companies for the procurement of items and supplies related to the treatment of the coronavirus and containing its spread. Furthermore, some 9 million three-layer masks as well as 2.3 million N95 masks have been provided and donated to the National Coronavirus Fight Headquarters to be distributed across all provinces.

Some 6.6 million Euros in foreign currency has also been provided to import the required medical items, and arrangements have been made to raise the figure to 30 million Euros.

Among other measures adopted has been to cut customs duties on imported masks and medical outfits, impose a temporary ban on the exports of raw material and end products related to equipment needed to fight the coronavirus, and communicate a special directive to relevant production companies instructing them to work in three shifts to produce hygienic items.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has put on its agenda the procurement and distribution of people’s basic and urgently needed supplies in order to stabilize the market. Around 4 million tonnes of basic goods have now arrived at the customs and will be cleared as soon as the necessary foreign currency is provided by the Central Bank.