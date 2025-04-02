Iran Parliament National Security Committee chief warns against US, Israel adventurism

Ebrahim Azizi, emphasized that if the Israeli regime and the US disrupt the peace of the Iranian nation, we will ensure neither the regime nor America enjoys peace anywhere in the world.

He pointed out the Islamic Republic will not initiate any war, but it will crush the rotten bones of any aggressor who dares to violate its territory.

Referring to recent threats by US President Donald Trump about attacking Iran, he declared: “If any aggressor sets foot on the sacred land of the Islamic Republic, we will cut that foot off.”

The National Security Committee Chairman further warned: “Regional countries and America’s allies should know that any cooperation with the US and the Zionist regime will make them a target, and we will consider them part of the battlefield.”

Also speaking about Islamist resistance forces in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and Iraq, Azizi noted: “We do not deny that revolutionary groups within the Axis of Resistance have learned the lessons of steadfastness from Iran’s Islamic Revolution. However, the West should not assume these forces operate under our command—they act based on their religious duties, beliefs, and Islamic values.”