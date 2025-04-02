Iran says UN Security Council Inaction Emboldens Israel’s Violations

In a Wednesday statement marking the first anniversary of the Zionist regime’s attack on Iran’s embassy in Damascus, Iran’s Foreign Ministry asserted that the ongoing impunity of the Zionist regime, coupled with the US’s blatant obstruction of international legal and judicial mechanisms in holding its leaders accountable for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and aggression, violates all established international legal principles and moral norms. This fuels further violations and threatens global peace and security.

The statement noted that the UN Security Council’s indifference reflects the full-fledged support of the US, Britain, and certain other Western governments for the Israeli regime’s genocide, occupation, and warmongering in occupied Palestine and across the region—particularly in Lebanon and Syria.

During the Zionist regime’s attack on Iran’s embassy in Damascus on April 1, 2024, several Iranian citizens and anti-terrorism military advisors were martyred and injured, alongside Syrian civilians, prompting Iran to carry out Operation True Promise 1 against Israel.

Despite widespread international condemnation, the statement added, the UN Security Council failed to fulfill its inherent duty under the UN Charter, unable—due to US obstruction—to even issue a brief statement condemning the Israeli regime’s military aggression.

The statement underscored that the Zionist regime’s military-terrorist attack on Iran’s embassy constitutes a blatant violation of the UN Charter, particularly the principle prohibiting the use of force, and a grave breach of international law and norms.