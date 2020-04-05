Iranian Holy Shrine Used for Production of Masks amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Shah Cheragh Shrine houses the tombs of the brothers Ahmad and Muhammad, sons of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS) and brothers of Imam Reza (AS).

The holy shrine has remained closed since the beginning of nationwide lockdown policies aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

Despite earlier controversies sparked by a group of fanatics who insisted on visiting the holy shrines of Qom and Mashhad and showed unacceptable and dangerous behaviours there, the following photos released by Fars News Agency show the benevolent women believers sewing masks for their compatriots in the wake of the pandemic in Shah Cheragh Shrine: