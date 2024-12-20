Iranian cheetah sighted in Miandasht: Last ray of hope to reverse extinction

Reza Shekarian, the director general of the North Khorasan Environment Department, credits recent conservation measures, including habitat improvement and predator control, for the cheetah’s return.

Shekarian emphasized the critical role of local communities and environmentalists in creating a safe environment for these majestic animals.

Once a proud symbol of Iran’s wildlife, the Asiatic cheetah now faces the grim reality of extinction due to habitat loss, overhunting, and dwindling prey.

Recent statistics reveal that only seven adult cheetahs and ten cubs remain in Iran, an alarming decline that has spurred urgent conservation efforts.

Miandasht’s vast plains and diverse prey have historically made it a key habitat for cheetahs.