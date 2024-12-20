IFP ExclusiveNature and WildlifeSelectedViews

Iranian cheetah sighted in Miandasht: Last ray of hope to reverse extinction

By IFP Editorial Staff

The sighting of an Iranian cheetah in Miandasht Wildlife Refuge in northeastern Iran after nearly seven years has brought renewed hope for the survival of the critically endangered species.

Reza Shekarian, the director general of the North Khorasan Environment Department, credits recent conservation measures, including habitat improvement and predator control, for the cheetah’s return.

Shekarian emphasized the critical role of local communities and environmentalists in creating a safe environment for these majestic animals.

Once a proud symbol of Iran’s wildlife, the Asiatic cheetah now faces the grim reality of extinction due to habitat loss, overhunting, and dwindling prey.

Recent statistics reveal that only seven adult cheetahs and ten cubs remain in Iran, an alarming decline that has spurred urgent conservation efforts.

Miandasht’s vast plains and diverse prey have historically made it a key habitat for cheetahs.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks