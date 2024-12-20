Yalda Night: Ancient Persian celebration of Winter Solstice

The festive night marks the winter solstice, the longest night of the year and has been celebrated annually by Iranians since antiquity.

Yalda Night begins at sunset on the last day of autumn, 30th of Azar on the Iranian calendar, and ends at sunrise on the first day of winter 1st of Dey. In the Gregorian calendar, it typically coincides with December 21st, or December 20th in leap years.

The word “Yalda” is derived from a Syriac term meaning “birth,” reflecting the celebration of the birth of the sun, according to the polymath Al-Biruni who noted this in his book “The Remaining Signs of Past Centuries.” Similarly, “Chelleh,” referring to traditional Iranian calendrical periods, is also used.

The origins of Yalda date back to Zoroastrianism, the pre-Islamic religion of Persia. It can be traced back over 7,000 years, with evidence from ancient pottery. Officially, it became part of the Persian calendar around 500 BCE during the reign of Darius I.

One of the primary reasons for celebrating Yalda Night is the victory of light over darkness. This celebration marks the lengthening of days as a symbolic triumph of light over darkness. Moreover, in the ancient Persian religion of Mithraism, Yalda Night marks the birth of Mithra, the sun god.

Traditional customs of Yalda Night include gathering around fire or modern heating, with older members of the family often taking the center stage, sharing stories and poetry, particularly the works of Hafez, and narrating tales from the Shahnameh, or The Book of Kings, by great Iranian poet Ferdowsi.

The works of Hafez, a revered Persian poet, are often read aloud. It is a common tradition to perform Fal-e Hafez, where individuals seek guidance and divination by randomly opening a collection of Hafez’s poems and interpreting the verses on the selected page.

Families also enjoy feasts with tables adorned with pomegranates and watermelons, symbolizing fertility and the sun, along with nuts, dried fruits, delicacies, and sweets.

While the essence of Yalda remains rooted in tradition, modern celebrations have incorporated contemporary elements. Many Iranians around the world celebrate Yalda Night, maintaining their cultural heritage and passing on these cherished customs to future generations. Social media and virtual gatherings have also become a part of the celebrations, allowing friends and families separated by distance to share the joy of Yalda together.

Yalda Night holds special customs for newlyweds, with traditions passed down through generations, adding a sweet and memorable touch to this ancient celebration.

The millennia-old tradition is officially registered by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The event is celebrated in other Persian-speaking communities in the world, including in Afghanistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iraqi Kurdistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey.

May the light of Yalda shine brightly in the hearts of all who celebrate it.