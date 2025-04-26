Fourth edition of Koocheh music festival kicks off in Bushehr

Musician and festival organizer Mohsen Sharifian said concerts will be held on the Grand Ferry ship, while Lian Hall and Saadat School host free cultural events.

A classical literature night featuring Saadi and Rumi experts was held on Friday evening. Unlike previous years, no activities are planned in Bushehr’s historic district.

The grassroots festival marked its return after years of pandemic and obstacles.

The non-governmental cultural event, aimed at preserving local music and promoting Bushehr’s indigenous culture, nearly faced cancellation days before its scheduled opening.

The festival encountered last-minute hurdles when the Iranian deputy arts minister initially announced its cancellation.

Organizers responded with a statement congratulating “the real winners” of what they called a “lost cause.”

Following public backlash on social media and protests by artists, Bushehr’s Culture Ministry granted limited permission on Sunday, allowing events at Lian Hall while denying permits for the historic old quarter.