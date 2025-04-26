Massive explosion rocks port in southern Iran, leaves casualties

According to reports, the explosion caused significant damage, shattering windows in dozens of vehicles and buildings in the vicinity.

Initial reports indicate at least 80 people have been hospitalized following the powerful explosion, according to Hormozgan Emergency Services.

Mokhtar Salahshour, head of the Hormozgan Red Crescent Society, confirmed the deployment of rapid response teams to the site.

“Our teams are currently assessing the situation and providing emergency assistance,” he stated, adding that the cause of the explosion remains unknown.

The blast was reportedly strong enough to be heard throughout Bandar Abbas and on Qeshm Island.

Local authorities have yet to release official details about the incident at Iran’s largest container port.