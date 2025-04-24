Iranian filmmaker Saeed Roustaee’s “Woman and Child” selected for Cannes Film Festival’s Main Competition

The film stars renowned Iranian actors Payman Maadi, Parinaz Izadyar, and Fereshteh Sadr Orafaee.

This marks Roustaee’s return to Cannes after his acclaimed Just 6.5 (2019).

His other well-received movie, Leila’s Brothers, was selected for the main competition for the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

He will be joined by fellow Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, whose A Simple Accident is also competing.

Internationally, Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love was another notable addition to the lineup.

The festival, running from May 13-24, 2025, will feature Juliette Binoche as president of the competition jury.